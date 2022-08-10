Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,614,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379,772 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.30% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,627,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.