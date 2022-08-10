Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($2.75) -($2.50) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TTWO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.79. 3,164,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $358,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.