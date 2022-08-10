Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,574. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

