Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading Down 4.6%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 26,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 8,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Tandy Leather Factory Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

