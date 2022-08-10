Tap Achieves Market Capitalization of $332,695.18 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Tap has a total market cap of $332,695.18 and approximately $263.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tap has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064464 BTC.

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

