Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TSE TKO traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.44. 204,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.14. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

