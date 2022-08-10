TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Announces Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

TaskUs Trading Down 24.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TaskUs by 206.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

