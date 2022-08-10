Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in July

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.1 %

TWODY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

