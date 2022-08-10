TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,870,614 shares.The stock last traded at $48.86 and had previously closed at $48.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 112.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.