TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,753. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.