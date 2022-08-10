TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,753. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

About TCR2 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.