TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$35.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.20.

Hydro One Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.62. 354,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,367. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

