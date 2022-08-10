Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIGS. FIG Partners cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

FIGS stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

