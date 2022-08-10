Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue — Dividend of $1.30 on August 31st

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.2981 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,305,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.