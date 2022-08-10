Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.