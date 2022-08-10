Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.09. 3,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

