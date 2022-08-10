Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,798,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
BLCN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 16,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.28.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
