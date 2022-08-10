Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE TNC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tennant by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tennant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

