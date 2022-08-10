Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

Tennant Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TNC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tennant by 53.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tennant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

