Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Cap of $257.96 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Terra has a market cap of $257.96 million and approximately $58.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00008469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007811 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015187 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.
