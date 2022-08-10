Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

