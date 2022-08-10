Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.00 million-$726.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.98 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

TTEK traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $145.64. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,752. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 31,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

