TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 266,574 shares.The stock last traded at $106.08 and had previously closed at $106.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.
TFI International Stock Down 2.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.
TFI International Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
