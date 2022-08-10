TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 10.8% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.90. 15,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,847,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.