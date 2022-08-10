TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 10.8% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.90. 15,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,847,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Further Reading
