The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) CEO Thomas P. Gibbons Sells 105,062 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. 203,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

