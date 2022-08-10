The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $5,291,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $614.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.