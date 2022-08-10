The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is SCP Investment LP’s 6th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. The Container Store Group makes up about 4.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 2.37% of The Container Store Group worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 619.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 320,426 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 23,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 32,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,620. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Further Reading

