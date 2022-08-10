The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 737,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,620. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

