The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.60. 7,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.