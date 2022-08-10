The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.60. 7,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

