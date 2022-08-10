The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.60.

EL stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.43. 8,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,744. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

