The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $18.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $678.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.14. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.