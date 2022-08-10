The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $22.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock remained flat at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,819. Olaplex has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 19.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

