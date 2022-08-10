The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

HIG stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

