The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.57. 80,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.81. The company has a market cap of $321.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.