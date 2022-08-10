The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.00. The LGL Group shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 12,821 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
