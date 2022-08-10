The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.00. The LGL Group shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 12,821 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

