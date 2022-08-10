The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Marcus Trading Down 0.6 %

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Shares of MCS opened at $17.76 on Monday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

