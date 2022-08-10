The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,085 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.41% of Mosaic worth $100,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $78,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 133,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.