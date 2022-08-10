The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 233,963 shares during the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund Price Performance

IRL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 2,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

