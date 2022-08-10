The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Position Decreased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in New York Times by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 307,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 70,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

