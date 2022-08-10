The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.27. 43,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.