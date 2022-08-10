The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

