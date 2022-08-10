The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.52

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.52 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 89.70 ($1.08). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 90.70 ($1.10), with a volume of 161,847 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The Rank Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.12. The stock has a market cap of £419.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.57.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

