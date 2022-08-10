The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.13) to GBX 733 ($8.86) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.57.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SGPYY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 10,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.