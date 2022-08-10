The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $4,257,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE SHW traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.18. 33,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.