The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

