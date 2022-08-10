The St. Joe Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE JOE traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,777. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.15 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,578.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 46.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in St. Joe by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

