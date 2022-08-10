The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.
TD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.31.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
