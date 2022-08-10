The Transfer Token Market Cap Reaches $7.77 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $34,389.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 98.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064815 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000153 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

