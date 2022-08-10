The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 241,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

