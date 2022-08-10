Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,967. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.52 and its 200-day moving average is $557.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

