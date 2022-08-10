Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 100,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,378. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

